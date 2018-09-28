News

Charges filed in 2016 Brown County homicide

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 10:26 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Prosecutors say the man charged with killing a Bellevue woman in 2016 fatally shot her over money her boyfriend owed him.

Forty-six-year-old Anthony Kitchenakow has been arrested and charged in the death of Suzette Langlois. The 52-year-old woman was fatally shot in her vehicle after pulling into her driveway. Kitchenakow was arrested at his home on the Menominee Indian Reservation Wednesday.

During a news conference Friday, Brown County Chief Deputy Todd Delain said the case against Kitchenakow began to build in June. He says last week investigators received a match of Kitchenakow's DNA on the handgun magazine found at the murder scene.

Court records show KItchenakow has a lengthy criminal record including felony charges for substantial battery, domestic abuse, child abuse and intimidating a victim.

