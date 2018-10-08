Arrest made after woman spots her stolen vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Madison police say

Photo courtesy of Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday morning after a woman saw her stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to an incident report.

The woman's vehicle was stolen Friday night from a driveway on Sinykin Circle, according to police. She called Madison police when she spotted her car in the parking lot of a Walmart on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail.

Police found the man inside the store, where he had a key to the car in his pocket, according to the report.

Donald Alford-Lofton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.