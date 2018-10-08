Arrest made after woman spots her stolen vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday morning after a woman saw her stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to an incident report.
The woman's vehicle was stolen Friday night from a driveway on Sinykin Circle, according to police. She called Madison police when she spotted her car in the parking lot of a Walmart on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail.
Police found the man inside the store, where he had a key to the car in his pocket, according to the report.
Donald Alford-Lofton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Edgewood College recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Madison businesses rebuild after last year's rare October tornado
- Postal workers protest POTUS U.S. Postal Service privatization proposal
- 'Always think before you click': Experts warn of new Facebook scam
- Jefferson officials warn of rising water levels on Rock and Crawfish Rivers
- Groups propose Fox River as federally designated water trail