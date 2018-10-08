News

Arrest made after woman spots her stolen vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Madison police say

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 03:57 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday morning after a woman saw her stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to an incident report. 

The woman's vehicle was stolen Friday night from a driveway on Sinykin Circle, according to police. She called Madison police when she spotted her car in the parking lot of a Walmart on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail. 

Police found the man inside the store, where he had a key to the car in his pocket, according to the report. 

Donald Alford-Lofton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration