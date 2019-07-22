Around $70,000 in damage done during garage fire, firefighters say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A garage fire caused around $70,000 in damage, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Acewood Boulevard on the city's east side around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire was put out within nine minutes, according to a release by the department.

Firefighters estimated that $70,000 worth of damage was done.

