Around $70,000 in damage done during garage fire, firefighters say

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A garage fire caused around $70,000 in damage, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Acewood Boulevard on the city's east side around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire was put out within nine minutes, according to a release by the department.

Firefighters estimated that $70,000 worth of damage was done.

 

