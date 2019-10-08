LIVE NOW

Arnold William Fischer

BLUE MOUNDS - Arnold William Fischer, age 69, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Greenway Manor, Spring Green.

He was born on July 23, 1950, the son of Harold and Mary (Eaton) Fischer.

Arnold graduated in 1970. He married Martha Hunt on Dec. 14, 1968, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Madison. He worked as a mechanic group leader for Meriter Hospital retiring in 2004. Arnold was a member of Spring Green Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing the guitar.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Bradley Fischer; daughter, Teaira Lynn Fischer; and niece, Janice Moore Hinton. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held.

