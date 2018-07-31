Army to up well testing near old Badger plant after cancer-causing chemicals increase levels
MERRIMAC, Wis. - The U.S. Army is ramping up well tests along the Wisconsin River around where the Badger Army Ammunition Plant used to be after recent results show increased contamination.
The Army regularly tests the wells in the Water’s Edge neighborhood, and results this spring showed one well with increased levels of dinitrotoluene, or DNT, a chemical used to make explosives that can cause cancer.
Laura Olah, the executive director for the nonprofit Citizens for Safe Water around Badger, said it’s not reason enough to be worried, but she and the nonprofit will be watching the upcoming tests closely. She said now the tests will happen twice as often (four times a year instead of two) and at more wells that surround the old Badger grounds, which will be enough data to spot a trend.
Some people in the area aren’t worried about the apparent increase in chemicals. One couple in the Water’s Edge neighborhood said they want to see the issue resolved, but they haven’t had problems in the 14 years they had lived there.
