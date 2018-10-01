News

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Janesville

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 02:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 02:09 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in Illinois on Sunday evening. 

Justin T. McQuitter, 30, was arrested during a search of the 202 Lincoln Street. upper apartment just after 11 p.m, according to a news release. 

McQuitter is being held at the Rock County Jail.

Valerie Huebner, 21, was in the apartment and was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

