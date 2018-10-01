Armed robbery suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in Illinois on Sunday evening.
Justin T. McQuitter, 30, was arrested during a search of the 202 Lincoln Street. upper apartment just after 11 p.m, according to a news release.
McQuitter is being held at the Rock County Jail.
Valerie Huebner, 21, was in the apartment and was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
