Armed robbery reported at Marco's Pizza in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery was reported at Marco's Pizza a on the 1900 block of Center Avenue late Saturday night.

Police said a man entered the restaurant at 11:49 p.m. armed with a handgun and demanded cash, according to a news release. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was believed to be wearing a dark blue, windbreaker-style top with a hood and a gray scarf to cover his face.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Janesville police.