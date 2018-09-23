Armed robbery reported at Marco's Pizza in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery was reported at Marco's Pizza a on the 1900 block of Center Avenue late Saturday night.
Police said a man entered the restaurant at 11:49 p.m. armed with a handgun and demanded cash, according to a news release. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man was believed to be wearing a dark blue, windbreaker-style top with a hood and a gray scarf to cover his face.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Janesville police.
