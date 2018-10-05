News

Armed gas station and bank robber sentenced to 8 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Fitchburg man who robbed a gas station and bank with a firearm was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.

Anthony Jones, 30, robbed a BP gas station in April. Wearing a blue bandana and a gray sweatshirt, Jones pointed a gun at the clerk as they opened the cash register.

Days later, Jones went to a Monona bank, where he passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied, handing Jones a packet of money with an attached GPS tracker.

Law enforcement tracked the GPS, leading to a 16-mile chase. After stopping Jones, officers discovered the bait money, the note used in the robbery and the firearm used in the previous gas station robbery.

Jones waived his rights during police interviews and admitted to the robberies. As part of a plea agreement, bank robbery charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release.

