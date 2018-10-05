Armed career criminal sentenced for selling firearm to felon

MADISON, Wis. - A six-time felon who sold a firearm to another felon after his girlfriend purchased it for him at Cabella's was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday.

Ronald Siebert, 36, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition after six prior felony convictions, including three instances of burglary, classified him as an armed career criminal.

During October 2017, Siebert and his girlfriend went to the firearms department of a Cabella's store, where his girlfriend purchased a pistol. As she was at the counter, Siebert picked out the ammunition for the pistol and placed it next to his girlfriend, who purchased it.

According to officials, Siebert and his girlfriend later sold the firearm to a felon. A police informant later told officials about the sale and provided a serial number for the gun that was sold. The number matched that of the pistol Siebert's girlfriend had purchased.

Due to Siebert's status as an armed career criminal, he was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison. He will also be sentenced to three years of supervised release.