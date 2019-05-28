Arkansas man killed in UTV crash in Wisconsin

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. - Authorities in western Wisconsin say an Arkansas man was killed and several children hurt in a UTV crash.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday evening on private property near the Town of Albion.

Authorities say the man who died, 57-year-old James Fridell of Huntington, Arkansas, was a passenger on the utility terrain vehicle. Four juveniles were injured.

One of the juveniles was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. The condition of the children is not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.