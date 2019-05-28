Arkansas man killed in UTV crash in Wisconsin
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. - Authorities in western Wisconsin say an Arkansas man was killed and several children hurt in a UTV crash.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Sunday evening on private property near the Town of Albion.
Authorities say the man who died, 57-year-old James Fridell of Huntington, Arkansas, was a passenger on the utility terrain vehicle. Four juveniles were injured.
One of the juveniles was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. The condition of the children is not known.
The crash remains under investigation.
