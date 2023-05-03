MADISON, Wis. -- Arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.
Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the suit shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer that overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent protecting the right to abortion care. The decision meant Wisconsin reverted to the 1849 law that penalizes providers who perform abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. Providers prosecuted under the law could spend up to six years in prison or 15 if the fetus is more than 16 weeks developed.
The attorney general has argued Wisconsinites deserve clarity since laws passed prior to and after the Roe v. Wade decision five decades ago are in direct conflict with each other. One such law, passed in 1985, made abortion illegal only if performed after a fetus is "viable" or when a physician determines it could reasonably survive outside the womb.
"I believe that we have very strong legal arguments that were a series of laws passed after Roe was decided that regulate legal abortion and we believe are fundamentally inconsistent with the ban that was passed in 1849 originally," Kaul told reporters Monday.
He also said he's hopeful the suit settles the questions swirling since last summer's decision.
"We explained in our reply brief why we believe we have standing, and I'm confident that on that issue as well as the merits of the case we will succeed," Kaul said.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County, names district attorneys from Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties as defendants.
The decision spurred months of protests in Wisconsin and across the country, prompting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to call a special session to repeal the state's ban. Republican lawmakers gaveled into and out of the session without considering a repeal.
Abortion rights were also a key issue in last month's state Supreme Court race, which saw liberal Janet Protasiewicz, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, defeat conservative Dan Kelly.
