MADISON, Wis. -- Arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the suit shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer that overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent protecting the right to abortion care. The decision meant Wisconsin reverted to the 1849 law that penalizes providers who perform abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. Providers prosecuted under the law could spend up to six years in prison or 15 if the fetus is more than 16 weeks developed.

