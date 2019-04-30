Argument leads to battery, gunfire, arrest of 18-year-old man, police say

MADISON, Wis. - An 18-year-old is being held at the Dane County Jail on multiple charges, including battery and strangulation, after an argument that led to confrontation and shots being fired.

According to Madison police, it happened in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street, on the city’s east side, around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun and discovered a window of a residence had been shot out. There were no injuries as a result of the gunshot, according to the release.

Upon investigation, police determined the suspect, an 18-year-old man, did know the people living in the home. He was accompanied by an acquaintance.

Police said an argument started between the suspect and a 23-year-old man, which led to the victim being strangled and pistol whipped by the suspect. As the 18-year-old and his acquaintance were leaving the residence, the acquaintance fired shots at the window.

According to the release, officers were able to locate and arrest the 18-year-old. He is facing battery, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed charges. Police also charged the suspect with domestic disorderly conduct for crimes against a 44-year-old woman.

Officers were not able to locate the acquaintance, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

