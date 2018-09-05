News

Areal vs. flash flooding: What's the difference?

MADISON, Wis. - Recent rounds of heavy rain have prompted many flood bulletins to be issued by the National Weather Service.  

The different types of watches and warnings can be confusing.  Here is a brief description of the types of flooding, as well as the bulletins.

Areal flooding vs. flash flooding

  • Flash flooding occurs within six hours of a heavy rain event.  Dangerous flooding develops quickly as rivers and streams top their banks.  This is a significant threat to life and/or property.  Flash flood watches and warnings are issued for this type of flooding.  Flash flooding occurs within six hours of the causative event.  
  • Areal flooding results from prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. The flooding normally occurs more than six hours after the rain begins and may cover a large area. It can still be a significant threat to life and property. Flood watches and warnings are issued to inform the public that the current or developing weather pattern may cause flooding. 

