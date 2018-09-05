Areal vs. flash flooding: What's the difference?
MADISON, Wis. - Recent rounds of heavy rain have prompted many flood bulletins to be issued by the National Weather Service.
The different types of watches and warnings can be confusing. Here is a brief description of the types of flooding, as well as the bulletins.
Areal flooding vs. flash flooding
- Flash flooding occurs within six hours of a heavy rain event. Dangerous flooding develops quickly as rivers and streams top their banks. This is a significant threat to life and/or property. Flash flood watches and warnings are issued for this type of flooding. Flash flooding occurs within six hours of the causative event.
- Areal flooding results from prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. The flooding normally occurs more than six hours after the rain begins and may cover a large area. It can still be a significant threat to life and property. Flood watches and warnings are issued to inform the public that the current or developing weather pattern may cause flooding.
