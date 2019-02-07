Area schools canceling class ahead of next round of ice, snow

MADISON, Wis. - A second round of ice and freezing rain with snow to the north and west has several schools cancelling class Thursday morning.

You can find an updated list of school closings here on Channel3000.com and scrolling on the bottom of your TV screen during News 3 Now This Morning.

News 3 Now meteorologist Haddie McLean says slippery roads are likely through most of the day Thursday, with mixed precipitation reaching the Madison area between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Most of the precipitation in areas around Madison will be freezing rain and ice, but will eventually switch to snow later in the day. The Madison area could see nearly a quarter inch of ice accumulation.

Higher snow totals are expected to the north and west of Madison, with amounts ranging from 2.8 inches in Mineral Point to nearly 8 inches in Camp Douglas.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, and Green counties until 6 p.m. Thursday and until midnight for Juneau and Adams counties.

