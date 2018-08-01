News

Area kids put their CrossFit skills to the test

Posted: August 01, 2018 05:57 PM CDT

Updated: August 01, 2018 05:57 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Some area kids are getting the chance to see if CrossFit is the sport for them. 

They participated in the CrossFit for kids' event Wednesday. 

It allows kids to do CrossFit inspired exercises with CrossFit athletes and coaches.

Organizers of the event said the event is a way to get younger kids interested in the sport. 

“This is the future of our sport. This is the future of our country and the health and wellness of your country. It's a lot of work but well worth it,” said Keysha Benzing, owner of CrossFit Madtown. 

Hundreds of kids got to participate in everything from shuttle runs to tumbling.

The 2018 Reebok CrossFit games kicked offed Wednesday and will run until the end of the weekend, bringing thousands of athletes to Madison. 
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration