Area kids put their CrossFit skills to the test

MADISON, Wis. - Some area kids are getting the chance to see if CrossFit is the sport for them.

They participated in the CrossFit for kids' event Wednesday.

It allows kids to do CrossFit inspired exercises with CrossFit athletes and coaches.

Organizers of the event said the event is a way to get younger kids interested in the sport.

“This is the future of our sport. This is the future of our country and the health and wellness of your country. It's a lot of work but well worth it,” said Keysha Benzing, owner of CrossFit Madtown.

Hundreds of kids got to participate in everything from shuttle runs to tumbling.

The 2018 Reebok CrossFit games kicked offed Wednesday and will run until the end of the weekend, bringing thousands of athletes to Madison.

