Approval pending for potential beagle breeding facility for medical testing

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - A potential dog breeding facility that is awaiting permit approval will breed beagles and sell them to institutions conducting medical research.

An attorney for the facility, Michael Curran, confirmed in an email "it is expected that the animals will go to institutions conducting medical studies for the benefit of humans and animals."

Village of Spring Green Chairman Joel Marcus said he was not originally aware the animals would be bred for medical testing. This information was brought to the village by the community and confirmed by the owners, Jill and Clint Kane.

"I have to admit I felt blindsided. I did not have this information beforehand," Marcus said. "So we immediately put those questions to the Kanes, and they did admit that the purpose of their operation is to raise dogs for medical research."

The Kanes wrote a statement to News 3 Now addressing their permit request.

"We maintain rigorous practices and standards. Our facility and animal welfare practices have been inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture. We were found to be in compliance with all humane standards set forth in the Animal Welfare Act," said the Kanes.

The community is not in support of the facility for a number of reasons ranging from noise to ethical concerns.

Neighbor Dawn Kabot said she would consider selling her property if the permit is approved.

"I am totally opposed for the use of animals for any reason to benefit humans," Kabot said.

Marcus said the village will consider all aspects before approving or denying the request. The next hearing will be July 17.

"The board will make a thorough and conscientious decision when the time comes," Marcus said.

