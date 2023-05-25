Approval of US Supreme Court falls in May, Marquette poll finds Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 25, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, joins Live at Four to break down the results of his latest poll on the U.S. Supreme Court. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MILWAUKEE -- Americans' approval of the work those on the country's highest court are doing fell 6% from the beginning of the year to just 41% support, according to a new Marquette Law School poll.The poll, which was conducted between May 8 and May 18, found 59% of respondents disapprove of the way the court is doing its job, the highest disapproval rate since September 2022.In the latest poll, 60% of Republicans approve of the court's job performance, compared to 34% of independents and just 24% of Democrats.It comes following reports of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to report some travel expenses and a real estate sale on financial disclosure statements.Read the full poll results here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marquette University Marquette Law School Clarence Thomas Us Supreme Court Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Blue-green algae bloom prompts first beach closure of 2023 season Not guilty plea entered for Illinois woman charged with killing grandmother-in-law near Benton Driver, 2-year-old passenger injured when fleeing vehicle crashes in Monona, police say Man reports having car window shot out in road rage incident on Stoughton Rd. Downtown Madison's only addiction clinic set to close Friday Latest News Approval of US Supreme Court falls in May, Marquette poll finds Green Bay lawmaker makes case to fund 2025 NFL Draft with state funds Evers appoints replacement for Protasiewicz on Milwaukee County Circuit Court EB Highway 12/18 reopens east of I-39/90 after crash Wisconsin DOJ marks 20th anniversary of AMBER Alert's launch in state More News