Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, joins Live at Four to break down the results of his latest poll on the U.S. Supreme Court.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MILWAUKEE -- Americans' approval of the work those on the country's highest court are doing fell 6% from the beginning of the year to just 41% support, according to a new Marquette Law School poll.

The poll, which was conducted between May 8 and May 18, found 59% of respondents disapprove of the way the court is doing its job, the highest disapproval rate since September 2022.

Tags