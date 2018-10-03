Apple orchards impacted by wet weather this season

Channel3000.com file photo

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - Just as the heavy rain this summer continues to keep our lakes and rivers high, the extremely wet weather is also affecting crops. A number of apple orchards in our area are hoping to make the best of this season because these conditions are an adjustment for the farmers and for visitors.

Appleberry Farm is lucky enough to be on higher ground. Luckily, they along with many other orchards we've talked to also made it through that time with little to no impact, but that rain still affected the apple orchard owned by David and Sandra Wildes.

Because of the high amount of water, the ground is super soft. The Wildes are hoping we see no more rain this year as they're nervous about their trees losing their foundation.

"We did not get flooded out and apple trees survived fine with the rain,” said David Wilde. “We are worried about high winds, and hail is devastating. So we're lucky so far."

The Wildes tell News 3 their apple crop is actually in great shape this year with more variety than ever before.

All the rain, though, is keeping people away during an already short apple-picking season. Many orchards are hopeful for a better turnout of people coming out to pick. This is the time of year Appleberry Farm lives for. With so many rainy days, they haven't seen a lot of visitors yet, and the apple-picking days are numbered.

"We have 8 weeks for the main season. People don't come after Halloween typically,” said David Wilde. “So it's the weekend weather that's that critical part. Obviously we need to pick every day. But that's the big impact."

Last Saturday, they saw a decent amount of people with a dryer day, but Sunday was super quiet and dreary with all the rain. Obviously this week so far has been much of the same. The Wildes say they depend on business over the weekends in order to have a successful year.

The cooler temperatures haven’t really affected their crop so far. They say apples are usually okay until temps get well into the 20s.

After all the wacky weather this season, Appleberry Farm is pushing you to pay your local orchard a visit. The Wildes have owned the orchard for 17 years. They say authenticity is what you'll find at your local orchard verses going to grocery store.

"We really want to show people that it takes a lot of work to grow an apple or other produce that we grow, and it's a year-long effort,” Wilde added. “Not just the days they come out to pick."

At their orchard, you'll find more than 70 different varieties of apples, and every year they work to keep up to the demand of new things. The Wildes say they also work hard to include many products made by local entrepreneurs across the state of Wisconsin. You'll find anything from honey, syrup, and of course all of that delicious cider.

The Wildes say they just want you to support local orchards or farms, whether it's theirs or elsewhere.