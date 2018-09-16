Apple farmers in southern Wisconsin say they are seeing impacts from weather

BELOIT, Wis. - As apple pickers make their first trips of the fall to orchards across the state, farmers are taking a look at how changing weather patterns continue to impact their livelihood.

"Its changed a lot over the last few years," says Lori Jenson, owner of the Apple Hut in Town of Beloit. "Its changed dramatically, so you actually notice it."

Jenson says she was watching the radar during last month's storms. Luckily for her, she says, the rain steered clear of her farm.

"We were really fortunate," she said. "It's like the heavens split open and went north and south of us."

In nearby Walworth County, however, farmers say excessive rain impacted their harvest.

"We ended up picking earlier than we ever have, almost ever," said Steve Jacobson, owner of the Apple Barn Orchard and Winery in Elkhorn. "It was just because of the consistent rain and heat that we got."

Jenson says this isn't the first year she's seen weather make an impact on her farm.

"Usually by the end of September or the first part of October we are walking around in blue jeans and a hoodie because it's getting very chilly," she said. "Last year, we never even turned our furnace on."

Jenson says water mixed with heat is a bad combination for apples.

"You see your fungal diseases and your scabs on your apples," she said. "It doesn't dry out. It just stays hot, humid and wet."

Both the Apple Hut and the Apple Barn Orchard and Winery are open and operating as usual despite these changes, but Jenson says she doesn't feel certain when it comes to the future of weather changes.

"I hope this climate change we are going through would just stop," she said. "I don't know how long term, it's going to affect farming."