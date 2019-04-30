News

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

MADISON, Wis. - A federal appellate panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to dismiss a northern Wisconsin tribe's lawsuit seeking to block a rival tribe's casino expansion.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans sued in 2017 to block the Ho-Chunk Nation from expanding its Wittenberg casino, which opened in 2008. U.S. District Judge James Peterson dismissed the lawsuit in February 2018, finding the Stockbridge-Munsee's claims were subject to a six-year statute of limitations that lapsed in 2014.

A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Peterson's decision on Tuesday. The panel agreed that the Stockbridge-Munsee waited too long to bring the lawsuit.

Stockbridge-Munsee spokeswoman Megan Hakes didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

