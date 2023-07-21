Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. -- A "safety feature" proved to be anything but safe after it caused a toddler to become locked in a car on Madison's west side Thursday evening, Madison Fire Department officials said.

MFD crews were called to the parking lot of a day care center in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive at around 5 p.m. for a report of a 22-month-old locked in a vehicle. The parent had stepped out of the vehicle while the toddler was playing with the vehicle's key fob, and doors had accidentally been locked from the inside.