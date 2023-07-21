MADISON, Wis. -- A "safety feature" proved to be anything but safe after it caused a toddler to become locked in a car on Madison's west side Thursday evening, Madison Fire Department officials said.
MFD crews were called to the parking lot of a day care center in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive at around 5 p.m. for a report of a 22-month-old locked in a vehicle. The parent had stepped out of the vehicle while the toddler was playing with the vehicle's key fob, and doors had accidentally been locked from the inside.
The child was in good spirits when firefighters arrived. Crews tried to use a door-wedge system to unlock the car, but pressing the lock/unlock buttons on the inside of the car door did not unlock the vehicle.
A wire prod was then use to try and grab the key ring and fob from the child, but the prod broke while it was being pulled back out of the vehicle.
Because of rising temperatures in the car, firefighters decided the best course of action was to break a window. A hole was punched in the rear passenger-side window and the toddler was taken to a shaded area.
The child did not need medical help and showed no signs of heat-related illness.
Crews discovered that the vehicle had a feature where the only way to unlock the doors was with the key fob. No manual door pulls or unlock buttons would work if the fob was still inside the car.
