Apartment fire in Janesville, several departments on scene

Jessica Wetenkamp-Rote

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Several departments are on the scene in Janesville fighting an apartment fire.

Rock County dispatch received a call at 3:31 p.m. Sunday for an apartment fire at 2825 Holiday Dr.

Dispatch said the Janesville Fire Department is on the scene, and they are assisted by several other local departments.

Officials had no information yet on the cause of the fire, damages or injuries.

Dispatch said firefighters were still working on the scene at 5:10 p.m.

Janesville Police closed Holiday Drive between North Pontiac and Carrousel Lane due to the fire.

