She and others are taking the messages down almost as quickly as they go up, but she said it’s important to recognize they were once there.
“It’s kind of a threat,” she said. “It’s a little bit of like you might be accepted generally but there’s still a pocket, of women mostly, who just hate my guts.”
She said transphobic messages seen around town are the work of Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists, also known as TERFS.
In an email to News 3 Now, Madison officials said when they get a complaint or a city worker spots a hate message they always take swift action. If they can remove it they will. If they can’t they’ll cover it up.
They also shared concerns that bringing attention to the transphobic messages would only embolden others to do the same. Still, Jade said people are already talking about them and the messages have real world implications.
“They are a lot of the ideological underpinnings behind some of the bills you see down in Florida that ban us from bathrooms,” she explained. “We need to keep an eye on what hate groups are doing, what they’re messages are and how their working because that’s important for combating them.”
So to fight the hate, she wants it called out for what it is.
This isn’t the first time anti-transgender message has appear across the city. On the UW-Madison campus in February, several trans pride stickers seemed to be defaced. Other transphobic stickers also appeared in Tenney Park in 2021.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.