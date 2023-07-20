A few years ago, the Bruegmann's lost their son in a choking accident, and in the years since have advocated for a piece of equipment that can help save choking victim's lives.

MADISON, Wis. — A bill that would make Wisconsin schools include an anti-choking device in their already-required first aid kits received a hearing in an Assembly committee Thursday. 

Families, like the Bruegmanns of Fennimore, say including these plunger-like devices can help clear choking victims' airways faster in scenarios where even seconds matter. 