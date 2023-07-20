MADISON, Wis. — A bill that would make Wisconsin schools include an anti-choking device in their already-required first aid kits received a hearing in an Assembly committee Thursday.
Families, like the Bruegmanns of Fennimore, say including these plunger-like devices can help clear choking victims' airways faster in scenarios where even seconds matter.
News 3 Now profiled the family, who lost their son Camynn to a choking accident, in 2018. Since then, the family has worked to donate the devices to local EMS stations and is now pushing for this state law to include the devices in schools' first aid kits. According to data introduced during testimony, one child dies every five days due to a choking accident.
"It's common sense, but if you haven't been through a tragedy like that, sometimes you just don't understand it," said Courtney Bruegmann, Camynn's mother.
"Obviously, I've learned through my son passing away that you literally have seconds," she added. "[It makes it important] for the school to have it in the building, and they can just grab it and use it if the Heimlich maneuver and the back blows fail, instead of waiting on the ambulance or waiting on the police car."
The bill was introduced by state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, during the hearing Thursday, marking the second time in recent years the bill has been introduced. During the 2019-2020 session, a similar bill ultimately failed to pass the Legislature. The previous bill required the state Department of Health Services to issue grants to local schools for the devices; this session's bill does not include the funding.
That raised concerns among the state Department of Public Instruction that the legislation would amount to an unfunded mandate by the Legislature.
"AB 163 creates yet another unfunded mandate for schools, requiring schools to stock and maintain an anti choking device," said DPI legislative liaison Kevyn Radcliffe.
While the devices themselves cost around $70, Radcliffe said the cost to train teachers was also a concern and that the funds could be spend to train teachers on broader first aid responses.
She added that instances of choking accidents are most commonly seen among very young and very old people — that the devices may not be most-effective in schools demographically. Radcliffe called it "a solution in search of a problem."
Data from the National Institute for Health show children younger than five accounted for three-quarters of fatal and non-fatal choking accidents among children (19 and younger).
The bill will eventually receive a committee vote on the Assembly side, advancing the legislation to the full floor. It would also need to pass the state Senate.
