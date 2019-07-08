Another yoga studio closes without warning

MADSION, Wis. - Bliss Flow Yoga permanently closed its doors on Thursday with no warning and little explanation for its members.

"I went to class on Wednesday and my teacher made announcements that the studio would be closed for the holiday, but regular classes Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and she would be there," Bock said. "I was planning on going Friday, but I woke up to the email on Thursday and was really in shock."

Bliss Flow Yoga studio permanently closed over the holiday weekend with no warning, only an email with little explanation after the fact. Members who recently renewed their annual memberships are out money and are concerned if they’ll get it back. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ipfQ6vIChj — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 8, 2019

The only explanation most members received was an email from the owner on July Fourth. The studio's website is still active. Its social media accounts have been deactivated.

"The bank decided they will no longer support the loan backing the studio, and despite my exploring every option available, they remained unwilling to negotiate," owner Jennifer Braun wrote in the email to members.

Many members, including Bock, recently spent over $1,000 to renew their annual memberships. Bock replied to the email, asking if there would be any reimbursement.

"I didn't hear back right away, but a couple of days later I got an email saying that the bank has seized all assets of the business and her personal (assets), and she would like to give refunds, but they did not leave her any money to do that," Bock said.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said people in this situation can file a claim with the department to see if it is possible to get any money back.

"We have to look at the terms and conditions of the contractual relationship," Michelle Reinin, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, said. "We have to look at each situation in a case-by-case basis."

Reinin recommends that consumers discuss the terms of monetary refunds, should a business not hold up its end of the deal, in a contract before signing.

