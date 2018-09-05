Another U-Haul location offering 30 days of free self-storage for flood victims

MADISON, Wis. - U-Haul said Tuesday that the Baraboo facility will offer 30 days of free self-storage to those affected by recent flooding.

The facility at 625 State Road 136 is the fourth U-Haul store in the Madison area to offer free storage as part of disaster relief efforts, according to a news release.

“Many residents are coming home to water damage (after being forced to evacuate),” noted Raymond Pooler, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baraboo general manager. “As a caring member of these communities, U-Haul is happy to provide a month of free self-storage to our affected neighbors.”

U-Haul initially offered free storage at three facilities in Madison on Aug. 21.

Those seeking to use one of the U-Haul storage sites should contact one of the participating facilities, according to the release.