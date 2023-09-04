MADISON, Wis. — As the 2023-2024 school year begins, students and teachers in 13 of the Madison Metropolitan School District schools will have new principals.
This 26% turnover rate is quite high, especially following last school year when the district saw 19 new principals, or a 38% turnover.
Barbara Sramek, a clinical professor in the Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Education, said nationally and across the state of Wisconsin, the average rate range is between 15 and 18%, with slight increases following the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Wisconsin Policy Forum study titled "Follow the Leaders" shows that high principal turnover rates can lead to higher teacher turnover rates and can result in lower student achievement.
“When you have frequent change, we do know from the research that that does have an impact on teachers, but also, most importantly on students. So it is also disruptive to children,” Sramek said.
Schools seeing new principals this year include Black Hawk Middle School, Hamilton Middle School, O'Keeffe Middle School, Hawthorne Elementary School, Leopold Elementary School, Mendota Elementary School, Midvale Elementary School, Muir Elementary School, Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Thoreau Elementary School, Van Hise Elementary School and two schools who also had new principals in previous years: Badger Rock Middle School and Kennedy Elementary School.
Emily Harris is a bilingual resource teacher — and parent — at Kennedy Elementary. Going into her sixth year at the school, she has seen four different principals.
“Nobody wants to stick around to make sure things get done,” Harris said. “You can’t overstate the importance of stability in staffing in public schools, because the community needs to know who is in their school and have connections with the teachers, and the administrators.”
Harris is worried about the impacts on her own child who still attends the school and all the students who have made consistent new relationships with principals.
“It’s definitely impacted the kids,” Harris said. “They notice people coming and going and instability is really scary for kids. Some kids come from homes that are really not stable. School really should be a place where they can count on certain things, and they can count on the teacher they see at the beginning of the year is gonna be their teacher at the end of the year. The principal who greets them off the bus at the beginning of the year is gonna be there all year.”
As for why this turnover is happening, Dr. TJ McCray, the district's new deputy superintendent, said MMSD is going through a time of change. Some principals have retired or moved up to take larger leadership roles in district offices.
“I think sometimes you have some principals who just at a certain point, they want more, and whether they go to the district office or they move on to other opportunities that presents itself, and that’s just where we are in our field,” McCray said.
It may be difficult for schools to undergo frequent leadership changes, but McCray said finding the correct fit for a principal position is imperative, and it does not always happen on the first try.
“Leadership matters. As a former classroom teacher, I know that some of my best moments were because my leadership made the way for me, but also some of my hardest moments were because my leadership did not make the way for me, and so that’s something that we have to think about. Teachers want to be under leadership where they know it is a great fit, where they know they are going to be heard, where they know they are gonna want to feel welcomed,” McCray said.
Though sometimes principal turnover may lead to detrimental effects on the school, Sramek said these changes can be for the better.
“Not all change is negative; sometimes it’s important that we disrupt practices that maybe are inequitable in our schools and the expectations of our principal that staff will indeed disrupt those practices will be important because that too will have an outcome for our children,” Sramek said.
McCray said the district is using a different approach to filling leadership roles in response to the current shortage.
“I think that it’s making us take a second look and make sure that we can be more proactive than reactive. So what does that mean? That means what are we doing to ensure that we can make sure we are retaining those principals. And so it is about ensuring that we are creating a support system for our principals,” McCray said. “I think the other thing that we are starting to look at right now is how are we creating pipelines so that when we have these vacancies we know that we have people already on board to really ensure that the work continues.”
McCray, Harris and Sramek all agree that the solution to this problem is a community effort.
Taking action through school board meetings, getting out to vote in the polls with education in mind and making new principals and teachers feel welcome to the district were recommendations on how to be part of the solution.
“We’re all in this together. Education is not an individual; education is a community thing. We need everybody involved in every aspect of it,” McCray said.
“So returning to a sort of civic responsibility that it is, in public education we all have responsibility to ensure that all of our students are successful. So I would look to both leaders and teachers, our children and their families and caregivers to ensure that we are doing that,” Sramek said.
“I do know that we need to do better for our kids and my kids,” Harris said.
