Another lane reopens along Verona Road following major construction project

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 11:52 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:52 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Three lanes of Verona Road are now open in each direction following years of construction,  according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Verona Road Project started in 2013.

A third northbound lane reopened Monday on Verona Road, making this the most lanes open on the road in the past two years.

The purpose of the project is to improve three main things: safety, efficiency and mobility.

"There's 60,000 vehicles that travel on Verona Road every day. So we want to make sure people c an get to their destination, whether it is here in Fitchburg or Madison or in southwest Wisconsin and beyond," said Steven Theisen, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

A number of sidewalks and overpasses were also added to the Verona Road area for pedestrians and bikers.

While things are wrapping up, construction is not officially over. Crews still have a few more items to take care of.

The official end date of the project is next year. 

