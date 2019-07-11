News

Another crash on US 151 causes traffic delays near Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Another crash on US 151 is causing traffic delays near Sun Prairie for the second day in a row

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday near the American Parkway exit.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said two lanes were closed in the southbound direction while first responders worked at the scene. 

All lanes of US 151 were reopened by 6 p.m. Thursday. 

The crash Wednesday happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the same location. 

 

