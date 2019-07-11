Another crash on US 151 causes traffic delays near Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Another crash on US 151 is causing traffic delays near Sun Prairie for the second day in a row.
The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday near the American Parkway exit.
#LIVE: BACKUP ON HWY 151— News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) July 11, 2019
Due to a crash, the 2 left lanes are closed on Hwy. 151 south at American Parkway near Sun Prairie, DOT reports
WATCH: https://t.co/cx0vGLnjVy#news3now pic.twitter.com/bSdHZofZMH
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said two lanes were closed in the southbound direction while first responders worked at the scene.
All lanes of US 151 were reopened by 6 p.m. Thursday.
The crash Wednesday happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the same location.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Complaint: Former Sun Prairie YMCA employee admits to sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
- MMSD explains free condom pilot program at West High School
- 13-year-old boy points handgun at girl after verbal fight in Fitchburg, police say
- Men throw items out of car, evade law enforcement, officials say
- Heading toward a heat wave: Feeling like triple digits next week
- Middleton bar owners plead guilty to cash skimming from video gambling machines, DOJ reports