Another bus pad: Middleton family caught off guard by bus stop installed in front of home

MIDDLETON, Wis. - When Nate Garn’s wife got home last week, she was surprised to see a concrete pad poured in front of her and her husband’s home.

“My wife got home, texted me and said, ‘Hey is there a bus stop going in front of our house?’” Nate Garn said. “I said, ‘Not that I know of?’”

He reached out to his alder and the city, and the bus stop was confirmed.

ANOTHER BUS STOP -- this time in Middleton. The Garn Family said the city didn't tell them they were putting this bus pad here, which is what frustrates them the most. The city says they sent a notification (though it didn't give specifics). #News3Now pic.twitter.com/0WGAT4lPwP — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 6, 2019

“I'm not happy immediately,” Garn said. “While we do want to support public transportation, I'm not crazy about it being so close to our house.”

What he doesn't like more is he and his family had no idea, but Mark Opitz, the assistant planning director for the city of Middleton, said otherwise.

“We didn't specifically contact any one property owner that there would be a bus stop in front of their home,” Opitz said. “But we just told them that this is the nature of the project that's going to be happening. Bus stops are going to be shifted, including at this intersection.”

Opitz said the city sent a mailer to Garn that said bus stops will be shifted closer to Bristol Street, the intersection near the Garn’s home, but it didn’t say where.

Opitz explained this is in an effort to make the stops safer and more accessible by having them closer to intersections with lights.

The city has been making these changes for the last five years. This last round was at the direction of Metro Transit.

In Madison, the bus service plans to update all stops to pads over the next five years for the same reasons of accessibility and safety.

Garn understands some homeowners have to take one for the team, but he hopes city and Metro Transit still take them into account.

“I would actually like to see them reach out to the residents,” Garn said. “’Hey there's going to be a bus stop directly in front of your house,’ and where it's going to be located, right here. How large it's going to be. What's the ridership going to look like? How many buses are going to be stopping per day, that type of thing?”

While Opitz agrees that communication is important, he said there's only so much the city can do.

“There's a limit to how much a city can contact a specific property owner about every little detail that could affect their specific property in conjunction with a project,” he said.

Middleton said the bus pads, which are in the public right of way, do not need to be maintained by residents.

In the city of Madison, where this issue has been focused before now, metro said they are putting together notices with bus stop changes that they expect to send to homeowners next week.



