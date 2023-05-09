Tournament Players Club, or TPC, courses are preferred by the PGA because they are operated by the PGA Tour and designed with tour events in mind. Cherokee joined the TPC Network last year and was rebranded as TPC Wisconsin.
University Ridge had hosted the American Family Insurance Championship since the event debuted in 2016. This year's tournament will be held at the course from June 3-11.
"We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University Ridge," AmFam CEO Bill Westrate said. "Everyone involved, from the athletic department team to the golf course staff, are dedicated to the tournament’s success and we’re honored to partner with them."
TPC Wisconsin is currently being redesigned, with the work being led by Wisconsin Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Tiziani and 2021 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who was born and raised in Edgerton.
"It’s always been a dream of mine to be involved in designing a world-class golf course," Stricker said. "To have this opportunity to redesign my home golf course and upgrade it to TPC standards is especially rewarding."
The redesigned course will feature upgraded fairways, greens and turf conditions, and natural areas for fans to follow the action. The clubhouse and practice facility will also be renovated.
The renovated TPC Wisconsin is expected to reopen to members this summer. Dates for next year's AmFam Championship, the last at University Ridge, have not been announced.
