Tourists lost their summer vacations. Maui’s locals lost everything

In an aerial view, homes and businesses are seen that were destroyed by a wildfire on August 11, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- As homes and businesses in Hawaii continue to go up in flames and claim lives, officials say this is the deadliest natural disaster the state has ever experienced.

Kyle Kriegl, the executive director of the American Red Cross' Southwest Wisconsin Chapter, says crews will be providing essential care to those who need it. 