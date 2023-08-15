LAHAINA, Hawaii -- As homes and businesses in Hawaii continue to go up in flames and claim lives, officials say this is the deadliest natural disaster the state has ever experienced.
Kyle Kriegl, the executive director of the American Red Cross' Southwest Wisconsin Chapter, says crews will be providing essential care to those who need it.
The Red Cross of Wisconsin has seven local volunteers who have deployed to Maui to help out in the response efforts. Three volunteers are from southwestern Wisconsin and four are from the northwestern part of the state.
"We're working on providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to these folks," Kriegl said. "We're taking care of their needs."
The Red Cross typically responds to disasters, but having these fires on an island hundreds of miles away only adds to the problem.
"With a hurricane situation, people can go to another state, or they can go to another area," Kriegl said. "This is an island. And in other places, they don't have another place to go."
Kriegl said that means even the smallest donation will go a long way in recovery efforts.
"That could be as simple as just a toiletry kit that may have a toothbrush, shampoo, a washcloth a comb, a razor," Kriegl said. "Just little things like that can help with just a $10 donation."
You can help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires online at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or texting the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.