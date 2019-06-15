American Family Insurance to reintroduce native Wisconsin prairie plants at headquarters

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - American Family Insurance is reintroducing native Wisconsin prairie plants around its headquarters.

The company said the move is part of its sustainable land management plan. Crews dug up 16 acres of land on Friday and replanted the area around the headquarters on Madison's northeast side.

Officials with the company said this will be a multiyear process. They plan to reintroduce 80 species of native plants.

"We're looking forward to a long-term prairie. Expectations are it may take a few years to establish," land management administrator Wayne Rayfield said. "The first few years, it might look a little weedy, but like I said, it could take up to 10 years to really see a lot of good plants."

Over the past few years, corn and soybeans were planted to help sterilize the soil. Now the company is following up with a seed mixture comprised of dozens of species of grasses and wildflowers.

