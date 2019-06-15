American Family Insurance to reintroduce native Wisconsin prairie plants at headquarters
MADISON, Wis. - American Family Insurance is reintroducing native Wisconsin prairie plants around its headquarters.
The company said the move is part of its sustainable land management plan. Crews dug up 16 acres of land on Friday and replanted the area around the headquarters on Madison's northeast side.
Officials with the company said this will be a multiyear process. They plan to reintroduce 80 species of native plants.
"We're looking forward to a long-term prairie. Expectations are it may take a few years to establish," land management administrator Wayne Rayfield said. "The first few years, it might look a little weedy, but like I said, it could take up to 10 years to really see a lot of good plants."
Over the past few years, corn and soybeans were planted to help sterilize the soil. Now the company is following up with a seed mixture comprised of dozens of species of grasses and wildflowers.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Aldo Leopold Nature Center raises $1.5 million for significant renovation to building, preschool
Next Story
'All it does is rain now': Flooding continues to be a concern, this time, in Milton
Local And Regional News
- 'All it does is rain now': Flooding continues to be a concern, this time, in Milton
- Two injured in Sauk Co. single ATV crash, operator found to be intoxicated, police say
- Did subcontractor violate state law on day of Sun Prairie explosion? State investigates
- Children beat goose to death with sticks in West Baraboo park, sheriff's office reports
- State patrol post gave man suffering heart attack in car 'every fighting chance possible'
- Dog with broken jaw, matted fur, dental infection found on side of Highway 12