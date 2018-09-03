News

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe, police look for armed suspects who took her

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 07:48 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 10:21 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday after two armed men took her from her Milwaukee home has been found safe. 

   Officials said Phoenix Dickens was taken around 2:30 a.m. at her home in the 4800 block of North 62nd Street.

An update from the Milwaukee Police Department around 9:45 a.m. reported that Dickens had been found safe. Officials added that they are actively looking for the two suspects who had taken her. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area around 20th, Highland and Juneau streets as they continue to investigate. 

The first man is described as a black man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The second man is described as a black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and was clean-shaven. 

Both men were armed with guns and they left in two vehicles. The first was a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows. The second was a red minivan.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405. 

