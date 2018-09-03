Missing 3-year-old girl found safe, police look for armed suspects who took her

Amber Alert Phoenix Dickens

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday after two armed men took her from her Milwaukee home has been found safe.

Officials said Phoenix Dickens was taken around 2:30 a.m. at her home in the 4800 block of North 62nd Street.

The missing child Phoenix Dickens has been located safely and is with police. MPD is asking the media and the public to stay out of the area of 20th and Highland/20th and Juneau area until the investigation is complete. MPD is actively searching for suspects. pic.twitter.com/xnfW7QOq3V — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 3, 2018

An update from the Milwaukee Police Department around 9:45 a.m. reported that Dickens had been found safe. Officials added that they are actively looking for the two suspects who had taken her.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around 20th, Highland and Juneau streets as they continue to investigate.

The first man is described as a black man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The second man is described as a black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and was clean-shaven.

Both men were armed with guns and they left in two vehicles. The first was a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows. The second was a red minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.