Alumni event marks end for historic Janesville school

JANESVILLE, Wisc. - For more than 150 years, St. Patrick's school has been a staple of the Janesville community. On Friday, it said its final goodbye.

The school, which was slated to close at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, will eventually see its building used for something else. But for one last night, students from its past gathered to celebrate the memories they made there.

Former school administrators said the school was an important part of Janesville's history.

“There are so many people from the Janesville community that have some connection here," said Dr. Kim Ehrhardt, who was principal at St. Patrick School from 1979-1983. "Their grandfather went here, their grandmother went here, their great grandmother and great-grandfather were married here, it just has a tremendous focal point for the community."

Ehrhardt, who now leads the charge on finding a new purpose for the building come next year, says a going away celebration is important for moving on.

“I think there’s a need for closure," he said. "Everybody’s sad that the school is closing, it has 150 plus tradition, and I think it’s always important to have signs and symbols to recognize the ending of one experience and turning the page to a new one.”

For students at St. Patricks, tradition was important- but none tradition more important than St. Patrick's day.

"It would really kind of be the centerpiece for our work," said Ehrhardt.

Ehrhardt is now the facility coordinator for the physical building of St. Patrick's school. He says he hopes to find the school a long-term tenant sometime soon.

"The facility is in top shape," he said. "So we want to make sure we make use of the good infrastructure that we have for the future."

Ehrhardt said the event Friday is not a sad event, but a celebration.

"All the good memories, the legacy, the tradition, it’s just kind of helped me remember all the good times," he said.