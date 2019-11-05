Aluminum Christmas tree exhibit to return to Madison, celebrate 60 years of Evergleam trees

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Museum is bringing back its "Ever Gleaming" exhibit as the trees celebrate 60 years since being introduced.

According to a release, "Ever Gleaming: 60 Years of America's Aluminum Christmas Tree" celebrates the aluminum trees that were wildly popular in American homes after being introduced in 1959.

Aluminum Specialty Co. of Manitowoc introduced the Evergleam aluminum trees in 1959.

The exhibit features original trees, artifacts, clips from classic films, popular TV commercials and important headlines from 1959. The exhibit spotlights the rare trees "that collectors seek out today."

“This exhibit is so much fun, but it also communicates an important message,” said Mike Hollander, director of the Wisconsin Historical Museum. “Our guests get excited for it, and we have a lot of fun setting it up, but the exhibit is also about the creativity of the people at the Aluminum Specialty Co. to try a new idea. I hope guests will leave inspired to create their own innovations.”

The exhibit will be open from Nov. 16, 2019, to Jan. 4, 2020.The museum has a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children (ages 5 to 12) and free for children under 5 years old.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.