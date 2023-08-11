MAUI, Hawaii -- The wildfires burning in Maui have ripped people from their homes, and families apart. That was almost true for a local family who was there as the fire grew.
The Anciaux family is from Sun Prairie. They planned to spend 10 days at a condo they rent north of Lahaina -- but that vacation took a turn Tuesday.
"In the last full day, things started to change very rapidly," Bill Anciaux said.
"The winds were really bad overnight and the power had gone out," Carrie, his wife, added.
Bill and Carrie drove south to the nearest area with power to get gas, leaving their three teenaged kids for what was supposed to be a quick trip that quickly turned perilous.
"Huge power poles, you know, [were] swinging and power lines swinging in the wind. It was a little scary just getting to the gas," Bill said.
"There were literally coconuts falling from the trees," Carrie said.
On the way back, traffic stopped. They slept in their van overnight and woke up to a closed highway and a harsh realization.
"The situation had gotten much worse," Bill said. "Obviously, and that's when the main fire happened in Lahaina."
"And we knew that we wouldn't be able to get back to the kids after about 48 hours," he said.
They were able to text their kids thanks to a generator set up by the manager of the condo. But they still weren't together, so it didn't stop the parents' worry.
"What we [kept] hearing is how fast the fire progressed," Carrie said.
"It was very difficult. And our kids are teenagers, they're very competent and they get along great and they're very smart, and they had some money," she said. "But they were running out of food at their condo and running out of cash."
They told the three to grab what they needed, leave the rest, and catch a charter bus to the Kahului Airport where they could meet.
"And they jumped into action and started doing all of that and told us, 'It'll be alright. We will get there,'" Bill said.
According to the parents, the three kids started walking to the bus stop miles away with the whole family's luggage, until a good Samaritan happened upon them and gave them a ride in his truck.
"We feel really blessed by the people here, and we witnessed it ourselves, too," Carrie said. "Having that aloha spirit as we have heard about so much."
The charter bus took the kids right behind path of destruction through Lahaina, which they recorded and described to their parents.
"Like, literally 24 hours earlier, we had been there and they saw what had happened, and were pretty... shaken up by it," Bill said.
The shock hit Bill and Carrie too.
"There were people that were in that traffic jam in Lahaina who couldn't... escape their cars," he said. "They died in their cars from the fire."
For the family, relief was waiting at the airport.
"I asked Carrie, which one are you going to hug first? And she looked at me like, 'Are you crazy? I'm hugging all of them at the same time!'"
The celebration was a bit short lived, as their flight to Madison got pushed to Saturday.
"We were facing the the prospects of sleeping in our van as a family of five," Bill said.
But the community at home also had their back.
News 3 Now's Charlotte Deleste has a friend who lives on Maui.
"Charlotte reached out to that family and they graciously offered to host our family for two nights," Carrie said.
"I just have been so moved by that generosity," Bill said. "They call that the aloha spirit here in Hawaii, where they just help each other out. And we're incredibly grateful for that."
The aloha spirit that will now have to stay with the people of the island as they try to put their lives back together.
"I did listen to a gal at the rescue center talk about how she had to jump in the ocean to escape the fire," Carrie said. "And she had her bag of items up on the rocks by the ocean and she would run up to her bag, wipe off all the embers so it wouldn't burn and then run back to the ocean and cool off."
"And we get to get on a plane in another day or so and leave all of this and get back to our home in Wisconsin," Bill said. "But of course, we'll be thinking about them and hoping the best, and we will do what we can I guess."
As of Friday night, the death toll on Maui from the fires had risen to 67.
