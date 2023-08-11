Members of the Anciaux family from Sun Prairie were vacationing in Hawaii when the deadly wildfires sweeping across Maui broke out. They soon found themselves separated by the flames.

MAUI, Hawaii -- The wildfires burning in Maui have ripped people from their homes, and families apart. That was almost true for a local family who was there as the fire grew. 

The Anciaux family is from Sun Prairie. They planned to spend 10 days at a condo they rent north of Lahaina -- but that vacation took a turn Tuesday. 