MADISON, Wis. -- The Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee is meeting again for the first time since late 2021 with its mission to improve the grounds of the event space.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors created the committee in 2019 to address financing and governance issues related to redevelopment as well as to guide public and private investment in the facility.
The goal, Sup. Chuck Erickson said, is to make the Alliant Energy Center a catalyst for growth and economic vitality for the entire area.
The committee’s first order of business will be directing an update of a 2017 market study to identify what has changed in the convention and event industry since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help determine what facility improvements may be needed to make the Alliant Energy Center more competitive.
"We have funding in the 2023 budget for that," Erickson said in reference to the market study. "What that's going to do is find out what the needs are in the market and what we can do to attract more events."
Erickson has his own fond memories with the center and knows many people share that same excitement when coming to its grounds.
"I grew up going to the UW-Madison hockey games there, that means a lot to me," he said.
"Everyone that's been in or around Madison has these memories that are very positive," Adam Heffron, the facility's executive director, said. "The average attendee might come to a wrestling tournament, they might come to the World Dairy Expo, maybe a horse show."
Heffron said the committee's goals will aim to make those memories people already have even better.
“There’s so many different constituents that come to the Alliant Energy Center for an event or an activity," he said.
On top of just improving the 164-acre campus, the committee is collaborating with other major developments in the area to create a space for the surrounding community.
The project is still in its early stages, and lots of ideas are in the works.
"One thing I'd like to see is more open space for nearby residents so they can enjoy the space as well," Erickson said.
In a news release, Ellie Westman Chin, the president and CEO of Destination Madison and a member of the committee, said that while the pandemic took a toll on the Alliant Energy Center and similar facilities in Madison, "we are seeing a rebound in visitors to Dane County and a desire by our residents for new opportunities to gather."
"Now is the perfect time to assess the market and identify the types of events the Alliant Energy Center can host to be the most successful and financially viable in the future," she added.
The committee is set to meet next at the Alliant Energy Center's Expo Hall at 11:30 a.m. on June 15. To read the full master plan and other documents related to the future of the facility, click or tap here.
