Allen Centennial Garden celebrates 30-year anniversary
The Allen Centennial Garden's Best. Friday. Ever. event this Friday added extra celebrations in honor of the garden's 30-year anniversary.
Typically, the monthly Best. Friday. Ever. event that occurs during the summer months brings together community to celebrate the greenery of the garden. This Friday, the event added live entertainment from Wheelhouse and special recognition from community members, such as University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Allen Centennial Garden Executive Director Benjamin Futa.
"This is a huge momentous occasion for us because three decades is a long time to nurture anything, especially a garden," Futa said.
The garden celebrated by making flower crowns, offering free thank-you plants, feeding the garden's fish and offering up a favorite memory to the garden's memory tree. At the garden, people could also take a look at the Then and Now Exhibit, which showcased the history of Allen Centennial.
After hearing from guest speakers who remarked on the garden, cake was cut for everyone to enjoy.
"My favorite part about working in the garden is really connecting people with plants and connecting people with people," Futa said. "Tonight's a really great example of just seeing so many friends of the garden and our really generous community coming together."
The next Best. Friday. Ever. event will be Drag Queens and Daylilies and take place next month.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Robber couldn't figure out how to drive woman's car after knocking her to ground, stealing keys
Next Story
'It's a miracle': Beloit mother reunited with 7-month-old son after boy was taken from her
Local And Regional News
- Robber couldn't figure out how to drive woman's car after knocking her to ground, stealing keys
- Allen Centennial Garden celebrates 30-year anniversary
- 'It's a miracle': Beloit mother reunited with 7-month-old son after boy was taken from her
- Madison Parks Division asks for community input on dog-friendly parks
- How will plans for Rockford casino affect Ho-Chunk casino project in Beloit?
- Everyone OK after lake cruise gets caught on Lake Monona in severe thunderstorm