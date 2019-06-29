Allen Centennial Garden celebrates 30-year anniversary

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Allen Centennial Garden's Best. Friday. Ever. event this Friday added extra celebrations in honor of the garden's 30-year anniversary.

Typically, the monthly Best. Friday. Ever. event that occurs during the summer months brings together community to celebrate the greenery of the garden. This Friday, the event added live entertainment from Wheelhouse and special recognition from community members, such as University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Allen Centennial Garden Executive Director Benjamin Futa.

"This is a huge momentous occasion for us because three decades is a long time to nurture anything, especially a garden," Futa said.

The garden celebrated by making flower crowns, offering free thank-you plants, feeding the garden's fish and offering up a favorite memory to the garden's memory tree. At the garden, people could also take a look at the Then and Now Exhibit, which showcased the history of Allen Centennial.

After hearing from guest speakers who remarked on the garden, cake was cut for everyone to enjoy.

"My favorite part about working in the garden is really connecting people with plants and connecting people with people," Futa said. "Tonight's a really great example of just seeing so many friends of the garden and our really generous community coming together."

The next Best. Friday. Ever. event will be Drag Queens and Daylilies and take place next month.

