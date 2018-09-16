News

Alleged drunken driver rear-ends squad car in downtown Madison

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 12:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 12:06 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said an alleged drunken driver hit a squad car in the 400 block of Gilman Street early Sunday morning.

An officer was patrolling a large bar crowd before her vehicle was rear-ended by a 24-year-old man, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The crowd thought the accident was funny and began to surround the police car and the suspect's vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 

