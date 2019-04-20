Alleged drunken driver pulls over- right into the Police Department lot

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police were suprised when an alleged drunken driver who was getting pulled over drove directly into the Beloit Police Department parking lot and pulling into a reserved squad car spot on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, officers received a traffic complaint about Elizabeth Castaneda who, instead of pulling over on the side of the road, entered the Beloit Police Department parking lot and parked in squad parking stall No. 18.

"If we could give an award to the officer who made the OWI arrest closest to our police department, it would go to Officer Matt Lee," the Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said in the Facebook post.

Castaneda was arrested for an OWI second offense, disorderly conduct for behavior with another driver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers expressed their astonishment at the coincidence, but also their happiness that nobody was hurt in the incident.

"I was thankful she didn't drive any further, and I was thankful that we could capture this moment," said Flanagan. "Congrats to Officer Lee for winning an award we will have to create."

