Alleged drunken driver pulls over- right into the Police Department lot
BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police were suprised when an alleged drunken driver who was getting pulled over drove directly into the Beloit Police Department parking lot and pulling into a reserved squad car spot on Friday.
According to a Facebook post, officers received a traffic complaint about Elizabeth Castaneda who, instead of pulling over on the side of the road, entered the Beloit Police Department parking lot and parked in squad parking stall No. 18.
"If we could give an award to the officer who made the OWI arrest closest to our police department, it would go to Officer Matt Lee," the Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said in the Facebook post.
Castaneda was arrested for an OWI second offense, disorderly conduct for behavior with another driver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers expressed their astonishment at the coincidence, but also their happiness that nobody was hurt in the incident.
"I was thankful she didn't drive any further, and I was thankful that we could capture this moment," said Flanagan. "Congrats to Officer Lee for winning an award we will have to create."
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
The teacher shortage in Wisconsin: Why are fewer people wanting to become teachers?
Next Story
Evacuations recommended as Wisconsin River rises in Sauk, Columbia counties
Local And Regional News
- Evacuations recommended as Wisconsin River rises in Sauk, Columbia counties
- Wisconsin high court takes up another lame-duck lawsuit
- At 19, Wisconsin's youngest lawmaker aiming high
- Study: Wisconsin's migration patterns threaten workforce
- Police: Man battered, dragged out of home by four individuals
- Man shot in east side apartment overnight, police say