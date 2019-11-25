All westbound lanes on portion of I-94 open in Jefferson County after crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - All westbound lanes are open on I-94 after a crash Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened in Jefferson County at mile marker 271 at 8:50 p.m.

The release said the closure was expected to last for about an hour.

