All westbound lanes on portion of I-94 open in Jefferson County after crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - All westbound lanes are open on I-94 after a crash Sunday night.
According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened in Jefferson County at mile marker 271 at 8:50 p.m.
The release said the closure was expected to last for about an hour.
