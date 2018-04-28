Residents displaced, apartment units secured shut after Friday evening fire, officials say

MIDDLETON, Wis - All of the residents in a Middleton apartment building have been displaced Friday night as officials work to put out a structure fire.

The call for the fire came in around 6:30 p.m. for the 7100 block of University Avenue, according to Dane County dispatchers. Officials at the scene with the Middleton Fire Department told News 3 that they were still putting out hot spots around 9:30 p.m.

All residents in the 10 units of the building have been displaced. The units in the building have substantial smoke damage, and two units in the building have fire and water damage.

Authorities said the fire started in Unit 1, but the cause is still unknown at this time. Unit 2 sustained heavy damage as well.

Middleton fire officials told News 3 on Saturday that doors to the units were secured closed. The timeline for residents to return home is unknown.

Red Cross is assisting the residents that were displaced.

One person was transported the UW Hospital with complaints of difficulty breathing. Middleton fire officials said they suspect stress or smoke inhalation were the cause.

Officials said there is no damage estimate at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.