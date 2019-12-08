All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road open after of vehicle crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road outside Cambridge are open after a vehicle crash, according to a news release.

The incident occurred at 1:28 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closure was expected to last two hours, the release said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department was handling the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.