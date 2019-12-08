All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road open after of vehicle crash
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road outside Cambridge are open after a vehicle crash, according to a news release.
The incident occurred at 1:28 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closure was expected to last two hours, the release said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department was handling the crash.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Run Santa Run 5K takes over downtown Sunday
- Madison Refugee Union, Jewish Social Services rally for refugee resettlement
- VFR Post 7591 continues its largest Toys for Tots fundraiser
- Photos with Santa Claus create 'sensory-friendly' environment for kids with autism
- All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road open after of vehicle crash
- Wisconsin Badgers to play Oregon in 106th Rose Bowl