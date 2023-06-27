Madison
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- All northbound lanes of Highway 26 were blocked south of Fort Atkinson near the Rock River due to a crash. The lanes reopened just before 9:50 p.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident. Officials could not say how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were reported at the scene.
The crash was first reported at 7:35 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The lanes were closed for just over two hours.
