All Madison public libraries to close Thursday
MADISON, Wis. - All locations of the Madison Public Library will be closed Thursday for a staff in-service, according to a news release.
The release says regular library hours will resume the following day. Library customers will still be able to return items in book drops. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and e-books will still be available online.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Milton man dies after being run over by bulldozer
- Police search for missing woman in Janesville
- 50 years of love: Surprise party where it all began
- One final Sunday sundae: Customers ‘bummed' to say goodbye to original Michael's Frozen Custard
- 'I have a plan': Safety at Ironman
- Fainting, freezing in the fields: Alleged labor trafficking victim tells of mistreatment