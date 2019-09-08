All Madison public libraries to close Thursday

MADISON, Wis. - All locations of the Madison Public Library will be closed Thursday for a staff in-service, according to a news release.

The release says regular library hours will resume the following day. Library customers will still be able to return items in book drops. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and e-books will still be available online.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.