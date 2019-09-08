LIVE NOW

All Madison public libraries to close Thursday

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 11:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:06 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - All locations of the Madison Public Library will be closed Thursday for a staff in-service, according to a news release.

The release says regular library hours will resume the following day. Library customers will still be able to return items in book drops. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and e-books will still be available online.

 

