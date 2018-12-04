All Madison libraries will have Narcan on-site by end of year

MADISON, Wis. - By the end of the year, all eight public libraries in Madison will have Narcan nasal spray to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"It's really more precautionary," said Jane Jorgenson, a supervising librarian. "There are not very many, but we've had some close calls. And last summer we did have a death at Central Library."

Jorgenson said in the last five years, she has noticed an increase in the possible opioid overdoses taking place in the Madison libraries. Employees have become more aware and nervous that someone who looks like they're taking a nap could actually be overdosing.

"Usually the person is unconscious, that's our biggest indicator. Turning blue, respiration is really off, might sound like gasping or snoring -- those would be the things we'd be looking for," she said.

But by the time someone notices and the paramedics arrive, it could be too late.

This week all @madisonlibrary branches will get a set of #Narcan. By the end of the month about 70 employees will be trained by @MadisonWIFire to administer the drug to someone overdosing on opioids. In these situations where seconds matter, they could save a life. #news3 pic.twitter.com/f8SqqxklCe — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) December 3, 2018

In an attempt to save more lives, about 70 library employees have volunteered to take a training put on by the Madison Fire Department to identify the symptoms of an overdose and administer Narcan.

"You really might save their life in just a matter of a couple of minutes. And just the idea of being able to do that is really gratifying," said Heidi Marzen, an assistant at Lakeview Library.

At least a couple employees at each branch will be trained by the end of the year.

Marzen said one of the reasons she feels comfortable administering the nasal spray is because the drug isn't harmful to someone who is not overdosing.

"Even if you administer Narcan to a person who is having a heart attack or has some other problem that has made them fall asleep, you can't hurt them physically," she said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County is helping Madison libraries pay for the Narcan. The library budget will also fund gloves, masks and other safety equipment.

The company that makes the drug has also offered to give two free nasal sprays to every public library and YMCA in the country.

