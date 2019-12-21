All lanes on Highway 69 near Oregon reopen following crash
OREGON, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 69 near Oregon have reopened after a crash Friday evening.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. All lanes on the highway were blocked in both directions from County A to Diane Avenue.
Officials said an alternate route for traffic was diverted at Frenchtown Road to County Highway PB.
The roads have since been cleared.
