All lanes on Highway 69 near Oregon reopen following crash

OREGON, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 69 near Oregon have reopened after a crash Friday evening.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. All lanes on the highway were blocked in both directions from County A to Diane Avenue.

Officials said an alternate route for traffic was diverted at Frenchtown Road to County Highway PB.

The roads have since been cleared.

