All lanes on Highway 138 closed for semitruck recovery
DUNKIRK, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 138 have been closed for a delayed semitruck recovery Tuesday afternoon.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 138 at Bass Lake Road are closed. Officials said the incident happened at 2:04 p.m.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation, and closures are expected to last for about an hour.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- All lanes on Highway 138 closed for semitruck recovery
- Students fighting sparked Waukesha shooting
- Police: Teen stabbed officer at Oshkosh high school
- DNR: Nine-day gun deer harvest down 25% from 2018
- Wisconsin researchers find microplastics in Boundary Waters
- Madison fire officials investigate Thanksgiving eve garage fire