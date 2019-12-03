All lanes on Highway 138 closed for semitruck recovery

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DUNKIRK, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 138 have been closed for a delayed semitruck recovery Tuesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 138 at Bass Lake Road are closed. Officials said the incident happened at 2:04 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation, and closures are expected to last for about an hour.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.