Madison
Digital Producer
MONONA, Wis. -- All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened at Monona Drive following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 4:55 p.m. It had shut down the entire eastbound side of the highway for roughly 40 minutes.
The scene cleared around 6:45 p.m.
Significant delays were reported as far back as Fish Hatchery Road.
Further details were not immediately available.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.